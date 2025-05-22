Muscat – In a major development, Al Seeb Technical Establishment (SARCO) LLC, in partnership with Samsung, announced a significant strategic development. As of April 1, 2025, SARCO has assumed the role of sole authorized distributor for Samsung Consumer Electronics across all channels and product categories in the Sultanate of Oman. This includes independent retailers, indirect organized retailers, operators, B2B clients, and online platforms.

He added, “Samsung is a trailblazer in innovative and user-centric technology. With the commitment and passion of the SARCO team, we are confident in expanding the brand’s reach across Oman and delivering an elevated customer experience that sets new standards in the industry.”

