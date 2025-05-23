UAE - Bybit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, has launched direct trading of top global stocks with USDT, according to a press release.

This comes as a part of its expanding Gold & Forex (MT5) product suite, as Bybit became the first and only major crypto exchange to unify crypto, stocks, and traditional assets under one roof.

This will unlock direct trading of 78 of the most sought-after global equities, including Apple ($AAPL), Tesla ($TSLA), Meta ($META), Nvidia ($NVDA), and Amazon ($AMZN), which are all powered by USDT.

Meanwhile, users can tap into traditional markets like stocks, gold, oil, indices, and forex, without fiat onboarding or leaving the crypto ecosystem.

The platform will enable seamless trading across asset classes from a single account and wallet.

From Bitcoin to Wall Street and beyond, Bybit traders can now move fluidly between digital and traditional markets, with access to a full spectrum of global opportunities in real time.

In April 2023, Bybit launched a global headquarters (HQ) in the UAE at Dubai World Trade Center.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

