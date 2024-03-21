RIYADH — The number of point-of-sale operations in Saudi Arabia during the first week of Ramadan (March 10-16) reached 168,615,000, with a value of SR11,688,154,000.



According to the weekly bulletin for points of sale, issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the number of operations in clothing and shoes reached 6,283,000 with a value of SR914,909,000 while the number of operations in construction materials stood at 1,522,000, with a value of SR307,596,000.



The number of operations in education reached 107,000, with a value of SR140,134,000, and the number of operations in electronic and electrical devices accounted for 1,171,000 with a value of SR224,001,000.

The number of operations at gas stations reached 13,957,000, with a value of SR771,934,000 and the number of operations in healthcare stood at 7,248,000, with a value of SR693,529,000.



The number of operations in furniture reached 1,349,000 with a value of SR314,338,000, the number of operations in hotels stood at 467,000 with a value of SR271,299,000, the number of operations in public utilities stood at 1,272,000 with a value of SR85,506,000 and the number of operations in jewelry reached 167,000 with a value of SR189,110,000.

Operations in miscellaneous goods and services stood at 20,176,000 with a value of SR1,386,411,000, the number of operations in entertainment and culture reached 2,071,000, with a value of SR114,061,000, the report indicated.



As for operations in restaurants and cafes, their number accounted for 36,428,000 with a value of SR1,225,844,000, the number of operations in food and beverages reached 45,812,000 with a value of SR2,264,918,000, the number of operations in communications stood at 860,000 with a value of SR98,986,000, and the number of operations in transportation accounted for 2,561,000 with a value of SR6 73,465,000, while the number other operations reached 27,163,000 with a value of SR1,901,933,000.



At the level of the Kingdom’s cities, the number of weekly point-of-sale operations in Riyadh reached 51,830,000 with a value of SR3,879,389,000, the number of point-of-sale operations in Makkah reached 7,915,000 worth SR631,986,000, while the number of point-of-sale operations in Madinah reached 7,126,000 with a value of SR 460,151,000. Points of sale in Tabuk stood at 3,723,000 with a value of SR218,260,000, and the number of point-of-sale operations in Hail reached 2,911,000 worth SR180,881,000.



The number of point-of-sale operations in Abha reached 2,365,000 with a value of SR129,356,000, the number of point-of-sale operations in Buraidah reached 3,798,000 worth SR269,414,000, the number of point-of-sale operations in AlKhobar stood at 3,433,000 worth SR316,619,000, and the number of point-of-sale operations in Dammam reached 6,988,000 with a value of SR594,926,000. The number of point of sale operations in Jeddah stood at 20,221,000, with a value of 1,636,926,000, and the number of point of sale operations in other cities reached 58,305,000 with a value of SR3,370,246,000, the SAMA report pointed out.

