TOKYO — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with the officials from the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), during his official visit to the country.



During the meeting, the minister discussed strategic cooperation with the organization to supply mineral resources to Japanese manufacturers as Saudi Arabia owns huge mineral wealth, which includes dozens of important minerals used in advanced industries, in addition to competitive advantages of becoming a hub for metal production.



The two sides also discussed ways for the mining sector to benefit from the potential of the organization's expertise operating in the fields of surveying, exploration and development, production, storage, recycling, in addition to environmental protection while implementing geological surveys in potential areas for mineral deposits.



The Saudi minister called on the JOGMEC's officials to participate in the 3rd edition of the Future Minerals Forum, which will be held from January 9 to 11, 2024 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

