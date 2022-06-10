MOGADISHU — On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan attended the inauguration of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the president of Somalia, on Thursday.



Prince Faisal met the President and conveyed the congratulations and greetings of the Kingdom’s leadership to him, and their wishes of success and further progress and prosperity for the people of Somalia.



President Sheikh Mohamud conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi foreign minister stressed to the president the Kingdom's desire to continue working with him to consolidate brotherly relations and friendship between the two countries and peoples and to work together to strengthen them and push them toward wider horizons.

