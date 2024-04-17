His Majesty King Hamad yesterday received at Safriya Palace Al Quds Empowerment Fund board of trustees chairman Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his delegation, who are on a visit to the kingdom. Prince Turki conveyed to His Majesty greetings and appreciation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, coupled with their wishes of further progress and prosperity to Bahrain and its people.His Majesty requested Prince Turki to convey his greetings to the Saudi King and Crown Prince, as well as his wishes of abundant health to King Salman, and continued progress and prosperity to the Saudi people.His Majesty welcomed Prince Turki’s visit to the kingdom, commending the tremendous efforts he is making to achieve all the noble goals of the Al Quds Empowerment Fund.

The King expressed pride in the distinguished robust fraternal relations between the two kingdoms and their peoples, affirming their shared keenness to bolster bilateral ties in various fields.His Majesty commended the noble humanitarian role played by the board of trustees of the fund, citing its efforts to support the Palestinians and alleviate their suffering by launching development projects, programmes and basic services in Jerusalem.The King affirmed Bahrain’s support for the Al Quds Empowerment Fund’s endeavours, based on its firm stance towards the Palestinian people and their just cause.His Majesty highlighted the major role played by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, led by his representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in implementing development and humanitarian projects and providing relief aid to the Palestinian people, in addition to those of other countries.

