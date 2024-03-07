RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al Ibrahim has inaugurated the "Data Saudi" platform during LEAP 2024. This significant development was announced at the Digital Saudi pavilion in the presence of thousands of international and local company representatives and experts from 180 countries.

Initially launched on a trial basis in September 2023, the Data Saudi platform, under the stewardship of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, has seen continuous enhancements and the addition of numerous features since its introduction.

Designed as the central repository for economic and social data within the Kingdom, the platform seeks to improve data accessibility and bolster transparency regarding national economic information, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It offers an array of key indicators and the capacity to analyze them throughout the Kingdom's regions via visual and interactive tools, making it easier for users to obtain detailed insights into the Saudi economy and social sectors.

The Data Saudi platform showcases a variety of vital economic indicators, including international trade balance, workers’ remittances, and accounts on capital and current balance. Additionally, it features several social indicators like population density, birth rates, and a comprehensive population pyramid.

Furthermore, during the LEAP 2024 event, the Ministry of Economy and Planning was commended by Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of the Digital Government Authority, for receiving the National Enterprise Architecture Accreditation Certificate. This accolade recognizes government entities that demonstrate excellence in adhering to national standards for enterprise architecture maturity, thus advancing digital transformation efforts within the government sector.

