LONDON — Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan held a meeting, on Thursday with Nigel Huddleston, the British minister of state for international trade, at the headquarter of the Department for Business and Trade in London.

The meeting comes within the framework of enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

During the meeting, trade and economic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them were reviewed.

The two sides also touched on negotiations to conclude a free trade agreement between the GCC countries and the UK.

This is in addition to the most prominent outcomes of the 4th negotiating round, which was held from July 24 to 28, 2023.

