AMMAN — Social Security Investment Fund CEO Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, and President of Oman Investment Authority Abdulsalam Murshidi, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to enhance opportunities for joint investment in promising target sectors in both countries and to establish a Jordanian-Omani company.

Kanakrieh said that the memorandum embodies the noble visions of His Majesty King Abdullah and Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq.

The signing coincides with the celebrations of the Kingdom's 78th Independence Day and the silver jubilee.

He added that this partnership will form a significant step for launching a series of major projects through the establishment of a Jordanian-Omani investment company in the targeted sectors.

The partnership aims to achieve the aspirations of both parties by finding innovative solutions to develop infrastructure, ensure food security and promote sustainable energy, which are key priorities for both countries.

He pointed out that the memorandum aims to enhance joint investment in various fields including information and communication technology, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, energy, mining, tourism, logistics services and other vital sectors, in addition to the exchange of expertise between the two parties.

Murshidi expressed optimism that the strategic partnership between the two countries will improve the prospects for Arab economic cooperation.

He also mentioned ongoing preliminary discussions in the real estate development field and a move to study the possibility of establishing a direct shipping line between the Jordanian port of Aqaba and the ports in Oman.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

