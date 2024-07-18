Kano state government has approved the release of the sum of N29,064,181,673.65 for the commencement and completion of various capital projects to improve social and physical development in the state.

However, the approvals were issued at this week’s State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at council chambers, government house, Kano.

According to a statement made available on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the resolutions of the council meeting cover interventions on agriculture, roads, and payment of backlog allowances among others.

The statement stated that the council approved the release of N7,761,681,223.22 for the continuation of five kilometres of dualized road projects across the 44 local government areas.

It was added that the approved amount is 10 percent of rescue intervention will be jointly settled through the state joint state and local governments account, on 30:70 shares respectively.

Also, the council similarly approved the sum of N239,536,859.21 for the construction of three rural roads at Ja’en Makera-Salanta Gudduba- Unguwar Baizangon Guliya and Fagoje-Kwanar Zuwo in Gwale, Ajingi and Kiru/Madobi LGAs.

“Approval for the procurement of 500 relief Transformers to be distributed to various communities across the 44 local government areas in the state at the sum of N7,123,750,000.00 billion was also given. Approval for the 2024 Constituency Projects in the State also gets the council’s attention. The sum of N6,400,000,000.00 billion naira was approved for that.

“Part of the council’s resolutions include approval for Construction of 2-coat surface dressed road from Kwanar Gammawa in Gezawa LGA 343,363,068.78 million naira was approved. Approval for the procurement of Twenty (20) Nos. Toyota Hilux and One (1) No. Toyota Bus to the State Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) were also given at the sum of 819,500,000.00 million was approved.”

However, the statement said, “Approval for the construction of Rural roads, intervention/counterpart funds under rural access and agricultural marketing project cost N5,345,343,190.98 billion granted.

“Council approval for renovation and conversion of offices for the Chairman Anti-Phone Snatching Task Force Committee at Coronation Hall, Government House. N26,405,447.92 million was voted for that.

“Approval for the repair of a failed section of Asphaltic surfacing within the premises of Tower at Kofar Nassarawa came with N29,619,918.23 million release. 30 percent counterpart fund in respect of the construction/rehabilitation of Twelve Rural Road across the 44 LGAs at the sum of 354,766,992.59 million was approved.

It was further hinted that “approval for additional expansion on the scope of works on crash barriers and street curbs and painting were granted at the sum of 248,786,369.72 million while payment of harmonized allowances for 2,803 casual staff at Refuse Management and Sanitation Board at the sum of N130,460,000.00 million were approved.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

