Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Thursday to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Xi emphasised the longstanding history of amicable exchanges between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, spanning over a millennium. The successful inaugural China-GCC Countries Summit in 2022 marked a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration between China and the GCC countries.

Deepening industrial and investment cooperation between China and GCC countries is conducive to better synergising the Belt and Road Initiative with the development strategies, visions and plans of the GCC countries, tapping into complementary advantages, jointly fostering new growth engines, and promoting the prosperity and development of both sides, Xi said.

China is willing to work with the GCC countries to promote unity and seek cooperation, writing new chapters of China-GCC relations, he said.

The forum opened in Xiamen on the same day. Themed "Embracing the Future: Advancing High-Quality Industrial and Investment Cooperation between China and GCC Countries," the event was co-hosted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Government of Fujian Province.