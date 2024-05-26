Muscat: The inflation rate in Oman increased by 0.4 percent in April 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, according to data on consumer price index (CPI) numbers in the Sultanate of Oman issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI data indicated an increase in the prices of the various personal goods and services groups by 4.2 percent, food and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.8 percent, tobacco by 2.4 percent, culture and entertainment by 0.4 percent, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.3 percent, and the clothing and footwear group by 0.2 percent.

On the other hand, the prices of the transportation groups decreased by 3 percent, education by 0.4 percent, furniture, household supplies and equipment, and regular home maintenance by 0.2 percent, and communications by 0.2 percent, while the prices of the remaining groups remained stable.

In the food and non-alcoholic beverages group, the prices of vegetables increased by 12.1 percent, fruits by 4.2 percent, milk, cheese, and eggs by 3.7 percent, oils and fats by 2.7 percent, meat by 1.9 percent, sugar, jam, honey, and sweets by 1.4 percent, and bread and cereals by 1 percent, while fish decreased by 2.4 percent.

North Al Sharqiyah Governorate recorded the highest rate of increase in inflation at the end of April 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year, as the index rose by 1.4 percent, while it rose by 1.3 percent in the Al Wusta Governorate and by 1.1 percent in the Dhofar Governorate.

The inflation rate increased by 1 percent in Musandam Governorate, by 0.9 percent in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, by 0.7 percent in Buraimi and North Al Batinah Governorates, by 0.6 percent in Al Dhahirah Governorate, and by 0.2 percent in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, while the inflation rate stabilised in Muscat Governorate.

