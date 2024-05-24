Hangzhou: Numerous Saudi companies have visited the headquarters of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, aiming to tap into the Chinese global marketplace and enhance the promotion of Saudi dates in global markets.



Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), the visit showcased premium dates and their products from 23 Saudi companies to Chinese food industry companies.



Spanning six days, the visit focused on leveraging Alibaba to bolster the promotion and export of Saudi dates to global markets, including China.



NCPD chief executive Mohammed Al Nuwairan, said that featuring Saudi dates on the expansive Alibaba platform would facilitate their access to global markets.



This initiative builds upon the partnership established between date companies and Alibaba Group during the World of Dates Expo held in Riyadh in December, he added.



Al Nuwairan stated that the visit underscores NCPD's role in supporting Saudi dates and their products, working towards positioning them as the top choice worldwide.



In 2023, Saudi Arabia experienced a 14 percent surge in exports of dates and their products, rising to SAR 1.462 billion from SAR 1.28 billion in 2022.



Between 2016 and 2023, Saudi date exports witnessed an impressive 152.5 percent increase, with the number of countries importing Saudi dates rising to 119.