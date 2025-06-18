AMMAN — Jordan's foreign trade routes remain secure and largely unaffected by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, which confirmed that the Kingdom relies on the Bab Al Mandab Strait for its international trade operations.

Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told Al Mamlaka TV on Sunday that Jordan’s strategic stockpile of essential food commodities is “safe and very comfortable,” with reserves of key staples such as wheat and barley exceeding national requirements.

“Supply chains are operating normally and are being closely monitored to ensure the continued availability of goods, particularly food items, whether imported or produced locally,” Barmawi said.

He added that food supplies remain “plentiful” across markets and that prices are stable despite regional disruptions.

Barmawi noted that the ministry is “actively monitoring the situation in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, particularly in light of recent military escalations between Israel and Iran.”

He emphasised that Jordan’s trade routes, both for imports and exports, primarily utilize the Bab Al Mandab Strait and nearby ports, not the Strait of Hormuz.

To mitigate any potential disruptions, he said that the ministry has prepared contingency plans to maintain the flow of goods. “These include alternative shipping routes through Syrian ports such as Tartus and Latakia, as well as land transit options through Syria to reach Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia, and other destinations.”

The spokesperson highlighted Jordan’s “proven” ability to respond to global challenges, citing the “Kingdom’s effective handling of supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other geopolitical crises.”

“The government has implemented a range of measures aimed at sustaining supply chains, safeguarding food stocks, and minimising the impact of rising shipping costs on the local market,” he said.

