Tunis: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef signed seven memoranda of understanding today with Tunisian Interim Minister of Economy and Planning Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis.



The MoUs, which aim at enhancing Saudi-Tunisian cooperation in various fields, were signed in the presence of the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr.



Two of the MoUs were about agricultural scientific research and environment protection between the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, as well as the Ministry of Environment.



Another MoU was on industrial cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Tunisian Ministry of Industry and Energy. Alkhorayef and Nemsia also signed an MoU in tourism between their two countries.



In labor, another MoU was also signed between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Ministry of Vocational Training and Employment of Tunisia, along with another one in climate and meteorology between the Saudi National Center for Meteorology and its counterpart of Tunisia.



The Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to SAR513.42 million, with chemicals, polymers, packaging, and building materials being the most products the Kingdom has exported to Tunisia, while the volume of Saudi non-oil imports from Tunisia reached SAR206.59 million, topped by food products and textiles, heavy machinery and electronics.



The Saudi Industrial Development Fund’s contribution to financing joint projects in Tunisia amounted to SAR3.8 million, the value of the contribution to financing one project.