RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha has met with a number of South Korean ministers to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries in several fields.

The Korean ministers were Lee Sang-min, minister of interior and safety, Lee Jong-ho, tminister of science, information and communications technology; and Dr. Lee Young, minister of small, medium-sized and emerging enterprises.

During the meeting, Al-Swaha discussed with the ministers, in the presence of the delegation of the digital economy, space and innovation system, ways to enhance the growth of the digital economy and expanding the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The joint programs in the field of digital innovation, human capacity development, and advanced technologies were also discussed.

The Saudi and Korean sides also discussed the fields of digital government, initiatives to adapt big data, digital twins, and modern technologies to achieve growth and prosperity.

The meeting also included the discussions of supporting entrepreneurs and opening common markets, as well as integration and partnership between the two digital entrepreneurship systems, and generating investment opportunities between the two countries.

