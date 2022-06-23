AMMAN — Saudi Arabia and Jordan reiterated on Wednesday that the security of the two Kingdoms is one and their visions are consistent on various issues of the region.



In a joint statement issued at the end of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Jordan, the two countries emphasized the just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.



“The two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace in the region,” the statement said while underlining the need for Israel to stop all its illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution.



The statement also affirmed full support for efforts to reach a solution to the Yemen crisis, condemning the terrorist practices of the Houthi militia against civilians. The two countries supported the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, wishing that it would be instrumental in restoring security and stability in the country.



The statement stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, while noting that Iraq’s security and stability are a pillar of the region’s security. It also pledged support for Lebanon and the reforms that ensure it overcomes the crisis.



Regarding the Iranian nuclear dossier, Saudi Arabia and Jordan agreed on the need to support international efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as to ensure the peacefulness of Iran’s nuclear program, strengthening the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency, preserving the non-proliferation regime, and creating a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and all weapons of mass destruction.



They also pledged support for Arab efforts to urge Iran to adhere to non-interference in the affairs of Arab countries, as well as to preserve the principles of good neighborliness, and to spare the region of all destabilizing activities.



The two sides stressed the importance of redoubling efforts to confront extremism and work to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, confront its ideological roots, dry up its sources and stop all means of financing it, and spread the values of religious, cultural and civilizational moderation.



The two countries stressed the continuation of coordination, consultation and cooperation between them towards political and security developments and developments on the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to achieving security, stability and prosperity of the two Kingdoms and their peoples and the peoples of the region and the world as well.



The two sides expressed their aspiration to enhance their cooperation in the areas of food security, health, and education, and to encourage the discovery of new opportunities, especially in the areas of combating global epidemics and pandemics, and investing in the health sector, digital health, and other health fields.



The statement stressed the importance of increasing the pace of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, tourism, sports and youth, exchanging and developing partnerships, and exploring the wealth and energies of the two countries, in order to achieve development and prosperity for the two countries and peoples.



Support for Riyadh’s bid for World Expo 2030



Saudi Arabia valued the support of Jordan for its candidacy to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh. During talks, which were attended by senior officials of the two kingdoms, they valued the existing efforts to achieve common economic interests under the guidance and support of the leaderships of the two countries.



The two sides stressed the importance of following up on the implementation of the outcomes of the meetings of the 17th session of the Saudi-Jordanian Joint Committee, and the agreements resulting from them, which contributed to expanding and strengthening cooperation in a number of fields.



The two sides discussed economic, trade and investment relations and ways to enhance them, as well as aspects of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.



The two countries underlined the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in the field of investments and diversifying them, including investment areas for the sectors of mining, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, culture, healthcare, and information technology.



The statement called for creating more job opportunities, which contribute to boosting economic growth in the two countries and serving their common interests.



Also, Saudi Arabia welcomed Jordan’s launch of the vision of economic modernization for the next ten years, and the opportunities for cooperation that can be built on through this vision.



Jordan expressed its appreciation of Saudi Arabia for its support for development projects in various sectors, especially the transport and energy sector, and the role played by Saudi investments in expanding various sectors in Jordan.



In the field of energy, the two sides stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the electrical interconnection between the two countries and strengthening joint cooperation in the field of energy efficiency, innovation and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in the energy sector.



The statement stressed the need for the development of clean technologies for the use of hydrocarbon resources in various applications in the industrial and construction fields.



The two sides expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation in the field of clean energy and carbon capture, storage and use, and to build expertise in this field.



Saudi Arabia and Jordan lauded the projects and investments of Saudi companies in the field of renewable energy in Jordan, and stressed the importance of exchanging experiences between the two parties in the field of developing renewable energy projects and technologies.



The two sides welcomed the expansion of cooperation between them in the field of hydrogen, the development of technologies, and the exchange of experiences to apply best practices in the field of hydrogen projects.



They stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of nuclear and radiological control between the two countries.

