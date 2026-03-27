DOHA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for the industrial sector in Qatar registered 97.02 points in January, a decrease of 4.03 percent compared to the previous month and 14.90 percent compared to January 2025.

The PPI for the industrial sector comprises four main sectors: mining (82.46 percent), manufacturing (15.85 percent), electricity (1.16 percent), and water (0.53 percent).

Data from the National Planning Council showed a decrease in the index for the mining and quarrying sector by 4.17 percent, compared to the previous month (December 2025), as a result of the decrease in the prices of the crude oil and natural gas extraction group by 4.17 percent, with stability in the group of other mining and quarrying activities. It was noted that the value of the index for this sector decreased compared to January (2025) by 18.23 percent, and this is attributed to the decrease in the crude oil and natural gas group by 18.25 percent, and the decrease in the group of other mining and quarrying activities by 0.10 percent.

In the manufacturing sector, the index decreased by 2.65 percent compared to December 2025. This decline resulted from price decreases in six sub-sectors: chemicals and chemical products (down 3.94 percent), basic metals (down 2.03 percent), refined petroleum products (down 0.46 percent), beverages (down 0.32 percent), cement and other non-metallic mineral products (down 0.24 percent), and rubber and plastic products (down 0.20 percent).

The only increase was in the food products sector (up 2.68 percent), while the printing and reproduction of recorded media sub-sector remained virtually unchanged.

On the other hand, within the same sector, the annual change in the index for this indicator rose by 2.29 percent due to increases in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (8.34 percent), food products (1.11 percent), and printing and reproduction of recorded media (0.16 percent). Conversely, decreases occurred in the manufacture of refined petroleum products (9.34 percent), basic metals (5.13 percent), rubber and plastic products (3.66 percent), beverages (3.35 percent), and cement and other non-metallic mineral products (1.41 percent).

In the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector, a decrease of 0.11 percent was observed in the index compared to the previous month (December 2025), and a decrease of 0.58 percent compared to the same month of the previous year (January 2025).

In the same context, the water supply sector witnessed a decrease in the index of 27.12 percent compared to the previous month of December 2025, and compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (January 2025), the index for this sector decreased by 13.06 percent.

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