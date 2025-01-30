The Qatar-KSA Trade Mission 2025 is kicked off Tuesday at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day networking and B2B event organised by Qatar Development Bank in line with promoting Qatar Exports, is to promote economic collaboration between Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This mission comes as a continuation of the bilateral cooperation that reflects the two countries’ vision to increase economic cooperation and expand the horizons of partnership between Qatari and Saudi business institutions.

"The mission aims to enhance trade relations between the two countries and open up prospects for partnerships in various sectors," said Faisal Al-Amadi, Director of Bilateral Reconciliation and External Offices at the Bank.

During the event, Abdulrahman Hisham Al Suwaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, announced the opening of Qatar Exports Office in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first quarter of 2025.

