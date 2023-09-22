Doha, Qatar: inister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri has said that Qatar has adopted a clear strategy to support the localisation of jobs in the private sector by studying the needs of the labour market of skills and specializations required during the coming period.

He explained that the localization of jobs in private sector establishments is one of the priorities to enhance the benefit of qualified national cadres in the GCC countries.

The Minister was addressing the 9th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Labour of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held yesterday in Muscat, Oman. During the conference, participants deliberated on shared concerns in the manpower sector, focusing on advancing collaborative Gulf initiatives, bolstering Gulf employment markets, and nurturing human capital.

The discussions also touched upon elevating national skill sets, sharing knowledge in human resource advancement, and strengthening ties between the GCC nations and global labour-focused organisations.

Al Marri emphasised Qatar’s commitment to backing the GCC’s initiatives to enhance the Gulf’s professional landscape. He also highlighted the importance of broadening and intensifying conversations and strategic partnerships concerning the labour industry within the GCC.

He noted the need to continue efforts to update the Gulf Guide for Occupational Classification and Description and to prepare initiatives and draft joint Gulf action strategy in the field of labour and manpower.

The Minister stressed the importance of exchanging successful experiences between the GCC countries to improve the policies and regulations of the GCC labour markets and adopt best practices in a way that contributes to raising the level of competencies through training for employees from the GCC countries while they are on the job. He stressed the importance of joint coordination between the GCC countries to unify the positions of international organizations, explaining that the unification of the Gulf position in front of international organizations enhances the adoption of positive ideas to improve the work environment in the GCC countries.

The Minister referred to the Doha Dialogue between West Asian countries and African labour-sending countries, which Qatar will hold in the first quarter of next year with the participation of the African Union, explaining that the dialogue seeks to strengthen consultation mechanisms with all parties concerned with the future of workers coming from the African continent to the countries of the region.

At the conclusion of his address, Al Marri extended a warm welcome to Their Excellencies on the occasion of Qatar's hosting of the tenth gathering of the GCC Committee of Labour Ministers next year.

