Oman is making significant strides in creating job opportunities for its citizens, with a bold initiative to generate 60,000 jobs in 2026. This move is part of the country's broader vision to diversify its economy and reduce reliance on the public sector, as outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The job creation plan is a collaborative effort between the government and private sector, with 33,000 jobs targeted in the private sector, spanning industries like oil and gas, tourism, IT, and healthcare. Another 17,000 jobs will be supported through innovative programmes like wage subsidies and on-the-job training, designed to bridge the skills gap and boost employability. The government sector will see 10,000 new positions, addressing civil, military and security roles based on genuine workforce needs.

This initiative is not just about filling positions; it's about transforming Oman's workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy. The plan prioritises quality, sustainability and future readiness, with clear performance indicators, robust governance frameworks, and regular monitoring to ensure these new jobs lead to enduring career paths for Omani citizens.

The Ministry of Labour has been emphasising that this initiative is about building a competitive economy powered by Omani talent, linking employment with training and future-oriented sectors.

The country's Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030) places a strong emphasis on job creation, income growth, and workforce preparedness.

Oman's job creation plan is a critical step towards addressing unemployment and fostering sustainable growth, with external forecasts suggesting the country needs over 220,000 jobs by 2032 to meet workforce demands. This initiative is a testament to Oman's commitment to reforming its employment landscape and creating a knowledge-based economy.

The plan is expected to have a significant impact on Oman's economy, with the private sector playing a key role in driving growth and employment.

The government's focus on linking employment with training and future-oriented sectors will help ensure that Omani citizens are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in emerging sectors.

As Oman continues to implement its job creation plan, it is likely to see significant benefits, including reduced unemployment, increased economic diversification and improved competitiveness.

The country's commitment to creating a knowledge-based economy is expected to drive growth and prosperity for its citizens.

As for sectors being targeted for job creation, the plan focuses on industries like oil and gas, tourism, IT, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing. These sectors are expected to drive growth and create new opportunities for Omani citizens.

Also, there are training programmes. The government is investing in upskilling and reskilling programmes to equip Omanis with the skills needed for emerging sectors. This includes vocational training, internships and on-the-job training.

In regards to private sector involvement, the government is offering incentives like wage subsidies and tax breaks to encourage companies to hire Omani citizens.

