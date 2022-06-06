As part of the firm’s entrepreneurship club activities, KPMG in Bahrain is gearing up to host a seminar session to discuss importance of innovation and digitalisation in the post pandemic era for business growth.

The pandemic has affected every consumer somewhat differently, but there are some important themes that businesses need to consider to stay competitive and grow.

Customers today are prioritising savings over spending and doing business digitally, even more than before.

The half-day event will take place on June 15 at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel to educate entrepreneurs and business owners across all sectors on how some companies have been resilient in the current times.

Harish Gopinath, partner and head of KPMG Enterprise at KPMG in Bahrain, commented: “As we are dealing with Covid-19 aftermath, entrepreneurs need to understand what is driving customers behaviour today and look at their business model to determine how they need to adapt to keep pace with shifting customer demands.

“Today, ‘value for money’ is a key purchase drive prioritising savings over spending. Also, consumers are expecting premium digital experience which means companies need to make serious investments in their digital infrastructure to ensure resilience and continuity.”

The event will feature keynote presentations from key business leaders in Bahrain on the importance of innovation in meeting the changing customers’ expectations.

