Bahrain - City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in Bahrain, has announced a spectacular two-month Winter Shop & Win Campaign starting from December 1 till January 31, 2024.

Shoppers will have a chance to win a grand prize of luxury BMW X4 car and enjoy a spectacular experience at the Enchanted Forest or be enthralled by live entertainment, fun activities and workshops incorporated into the magical life-sized forest.

The Winter Campaign aims to create memorable moments for shoppers through unique activations and fabulous prizes, thereby reinforcing City Centre Bahrain’s position as the preferred shopping and lifestyle destination for everyone across the kingdom throughout every season. Customers who shop for BD30 ($80.9) or more will get the chance to win the ultimate BMW X4.

The Central Galleria will transform into a life-sized winter forest filled with memorable experiences with modern interactive twists. The centerpiece of the Enchanted Forest is designed to take the customer through the winter tale journey of Pinocchio.

Fun workshop

From Geppetto’s workshop show to the whale belly of immersive experiences, the mall visitors at City Centre Bahrain will be enjoying a musical and light show during the activation while kids will be invited to enjoy the fun workshop area to customise their Pinocchio giveaways and more.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain said: “Our focus is always on elevating the customer experience by deploying state-of-the-art technology, digital platform interactions and never-seen-before activations. We are thrilled to launch a very special Winter campaign this year that makes shopping more rewarding and exciting, providing visitors with a magical winter-themed technological marvel right here in the mall. We are confident that this campaign will help forge exceptional moments for customers and tourists visiting the kingdom, and further consolidate the enduring bond between City Centre Bahrain and its visitors.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).