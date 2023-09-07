Time Out Market, a food and cultural market bringing the best of the city together under one roof, is set to open towards the end of 2024 in Manama.

It will be located on the top floor of the City Centre Bahrain, making it a key food and cultural destination in the region and fulfilling the mall’s motto of offering its communities hyper localised, joyful experiences.

With more than 35,000 sq ft, Time Out Market Bahrain will offer plenty of space to showcase a curated mix of the best local and home-grown talents from award-winning chefs to up-and-coming restaurateurs and artists. There will be 11 kitchens offering a variety of cuisines, a dessert counter, a coffee shop, two bars, one exhibition space, one stage, and an al fresco rooftop, said a statement.

With more than 900 seats on two levels, guests will come together at communal tables in a uniquely designed space and get a true taste of Bahrain. To curate the culinary lineup, the Time Out Market team will test and taste food across the city to uncover the best talents – and then only the very best will be invited to join the market, said a statement.

City Centre Bahrain – the leading shopping, leisure, and entertainment destination in Bahrain – is home to more than 340 brands and is attracting over 14.6 million visitors each year. Owned and managed by Majid Al Futtaim – a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia – City Centre Bahrain spreads across more than 1,7 million sq ft of retail space and offers a selection of upscale shops as well as hotels and leisure facilities.

With its exciting and authentic culinary line-up, Time Out Market Bahrain will add further momentum to City Centre Bahrain’s focus in forging lasting relationships with customers by collaborating with partners to deliver enjoyable and memorable moments – thereby earning a special place in the community and in the hearts and minds of its loyal customers, said the statement.

Time Out Market currently has sites in six cities: the first opened in Lisbon in 2014 as the world’s first editorially curated food and cultural market and its success led to openings in New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai. More Time Out Market locations are in the pipeline in nine cities including Porto, Cape Town, Barcelona and Vancouver.

Sandy Hayek, Time Out Market CEO, said: “We are delighted to partner with Majid Al Futtaim Properties Bahrain to open Time Out Market Bahrain in City Centre Bahrain – a very popular location in the region. This is where we will bring the best of Bahrain’s vibrant culinary scene together under one roof – the food here is incredibly diverse and culturally rich and we are looking forward to showcasing the best local talent at Time Out Market Bahrain.”

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, commented:

“Majid Al Futtaim is dedicated to creating retailing destinations that bring world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment activities to the MENA region. We are delighted to be partnering with Time Out Market to introduce this unique offering to Bahrain’s residents and visitors, further cementing our commitment to supporting The Kingdom of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and creating great moments for everyone, every day.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).