As Johannesburg’s north-western corridor transforms into a high-growth urban node, the newly launched Lion Pride Shopping Centre is stepping in to meet the rising demand for accessible, quality retail infrastructure.

Officially opened on 26 June 2025, the centre offers a fresh mix of essential services, eateries, and community spaces – anchoring a fast-growing residential precinct and enhancing everyday life for local families and professionals.

Located between Fourways and Lanseria at the corner of Malibongwe Drive and the R114, just minutes from the N14 highway, Lion Pride Shopping Centre enjoys prime visibility and accessibility.

With a gross lettable area of 7,500m², the centre is designed to meet the day-to-day retail and service needs of the growing population in and around the Lion Pride Lifestyle Estate.

Gauteng’s rapidly expanding north-western corridor has seen significant urban transformation, and Lion Pride Shopping Centre – developed by Abland Property Developers – brings much-needed neighbourhood convenience to this evolving landscape.

Serving local needs

“Lion Pride Shopping Centre is a focal point for a thriving community,” says Grant Silverman, director at Abland Property Developers.

“This node is undergoing tremendous transformation, and we saw the opportunity to create a centre that responds directly to the needs of local families and professionals. From essential goods and services to eateries and entertainment, we’re bringing together an accessible retail mix that adds value to everyday life.”

The development forms part of the greater Lion Pride Precinct, which includes the Lion Pride Lifestyle Estate – a mixed-use estate comprising modern homes, a school, lifestyle facilities, and now a retail hub that reinforces the vision of a self-sustaining urban village. The shopping centre is expected to become a vibrant local landmark, designed around convenience and community-driven living.

The tenant mix reflects this focus. Retailers include a carefully curated blend of national and independent outlets across grocery, health and wellness, personal care, fashion, fitness, fast food, and professional services. Anchors and notable tenants include Shoprite, Clicks, Roots Butchery and Grill, Zenzele Fitness, Real Beds, PostNet, and popular food outlets such as Steers, Debonairs, Fish and Chips City, and KFC.

Source: Supplied.

Vibrant urban expansion

To celebrate its grand opening, the centre hosted a day of family-friendly festivities on 26 June, featuring live entertainment, a kids’ colouring corner, free popcorn, and complimentary gifts for lucky visitors. The festive atmosphere welcomed residents and signalled the beginning of the centre’s long-term role in community life.

“The pace of development in this part of Johannesburg is remarkable, and with it comes the need for accessible, quality infrastructure that supports residents’ lifestyles,” says Jaco Slabbert, marketing and sales director at Cosmopolitan Projects. “Lion Pride Shopping Centre provides just that – a convenient and welcoming environment where people can shop, connect and unwind, all close to home.”

The surrounding Fourways node has evolved into one of Johannesburg’s most dynamic residential and commercial hubs, characterised by secure housing estates, a rise in commercial development, and growing demand for retail and lifestyle destinations. This growth is driving the emergence of mixed-use precincts that integrate work, living, and leisure.

Abland, the developer behind Lion Pride Shopping Centre, has a national track record for high-quality, sustainable commercial property developments. Known for its focus on mixed-use precincts and urban transformation, the company applies an innovative and considered approach to building environments that enhance quality of life, accessibility, and long-term economic value.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).