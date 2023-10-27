NESTO Group, a multinational retail chain, plans to invest around $26 million in Bahrain as it opens four new stores over the next six months, it has emerged.This was revealed by the group’s executive director Arshad Hashim KP yesterday as Nesto’s 16th outlet in the kingdom was opened in Hoora.The new hypermarkets will be in Muharraq, Busaiteen, Isa Town and Askar and construction work is nearing completion, said Mr Arshad, adding that the expansion plans signify the group’s confidence in Bahrain’s economy which continues to grow under the able leadership of the kingdom.

The group currently employs 200 Bahrainis across its operation in the kingdom stemming from its belief in the “excellence of locals as partners in success” and would look to raise the level of Bahrainisation as the business grows, the official said.Inaugurated by Industry and Commerce Ministry assistant under-secretary for industrial development Dr Khaled Alalawi and Hassan Al Madani, deputy governor of the Capital Governorate, in the presence of Philippine Ambassador Anne Jalando-on Louis and Nass Group director Adel Abdulla Nass, the 50,000sqft store is spread over two levels and also features a basement carpark for 70 cars.An outdoor secure parking facility that can accommodate up to 500 cars is also available across the road.

The store features all the popular Nesto shopping conveniences: a modern supermarket with groceries, fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other essentials, as well as a well-stocked department store offering electronics, home appliances, kitchen utensils, and lifestyle items.Located off Exhibition Avenue, the store will mainly cater to residents of Juffair, Adliya, Zinj and Gudaibiya areas.“We will provide the widest range of quality and value-for-money products all under one roof.

The outlet will run limited-period inaugural offers and deals for a range of products at attractive prices,” said Mr Arshad.The new store is the 117th retail outlet of the group, which was founded in 1999 by K P Basheer, chairman of Western International Group.

