WorkSmart for Events Management Company has revealed the inaugural edition of ‘Luxury Deals’, a first-of-its-kind event offering discounted luxury products. from June 15 to 17 at the Gulf Convention Centre.

The event is set to showcase a diverse array of renowned brands across various industries, encompassing jewellery, accessories, gemstones, luxury watches, fashion, cosmetics, and fragrances, as well as antique art pieces, furniture, and cars. Additionally, the event will feature prominent companies in interior design, home décor, luxury real estate, resorts, and advanced ICT service providers.

Visitors will have the chance to buy the finest goods at discounted prices. Exhibitors, on the other hand, will benefit from several advantages offered by the exhibition, including the opportunity to showcase their products at competitive prices to a wide audience. They can network with industry leaders in the luxury sector, increase sales figures, and enhance brand visibility in this competitive industry through exceptional deals. They will also leverage selling opportunities targeting HNWIs and attract customers interested in investing in luxury goods at competitive prices. Furthermore, the exhibition coincides with the festive occasion of Eid Al-Adha, making it an ideal time for individuals to shop and spend on luxurious products.

Upscale event

Ahmed Al-Hujairy, CEO of WorkSmart and the exhibition's organiser, stated: “The upscale event aims to bring together top-tier brands, products, and services under one roof, delivering unique shopping experiences for visitors at the best prices. Furthermore, it provides Bahraini merchants and companies with the chance to participate, engage in deal-making, share experiences.”

“The exhibition is poised to deliver substantial and positive outcomes, actively supporting the commercial and economic vibrancy in Bahrain. Furthermore, it will invigorate tourism, attracting a surge in visitors that will, in turn, enhance support for local restaurants and hotels. Concurrently, the event will serve as a catalyst, providing Bahraini companies with fresh avenues to expand and advance their business endeavours, allowing them to showcase their diverse range of products and services. These efforts align with our continuous endeavours to enhance Bahrain's leadership in the exhibition arena. We hold a strong belief that this event will greatly contribute to the advancement of the luxury goods sector in the kingdom, elevating its competitiveness in delivering exquisite products across luxury industries.”

Exclusive products

Fawzi Al Shehabi, the strategic partner of the exhibition, stated: "I am delighted to join as a partner of Luxury Deals. We anticipate its ability to attract individuals from various countries, thanks to its offering of exclusive products at unparalleled prices. Undoubtedly, it will be a qualitative addition to the national economy through the tourism, economic, and commercial momentum it will generate.

“As the founder of Jewellery Arabia, the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, I have observed an increasing demand for luxury goods at discounted prices in all previous editions, which reinforces our expectations of unprecedented success for the exhibition in terms of both sales and public turnout."

