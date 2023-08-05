ASUNCION — Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benítez received on Thursday Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.



During the meeting, Al-Falih conveyed greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the Paraguayan president, government, and people.



The discussions centered around Saudi-Paraguayan relations, exploring avenues of cooperation, and ways to enhance collaboration in investment and other areas.



Al-Falih also participated in a roundtable meeting with representatives from the private sectors of both countries. The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and foster economic ventures between Saudi Arabia and Paraguay.



Bilateral relations, areas of joint investment, and cooperation in various fields were reviewed during the meeting.



The participants discussed ways to enhance these collaborations in light of the promising opportunities that currently exist in both countries.



Furthermore, Al-Falih held a meeting with Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Luis Alberto Castiglioni to discuss methods of enhancing investment and economic cooperation, as well as other matters of mutual concern.

