Muscat – Ministry of Finance, hosted the World Bank Group to review the latest Gulf Economic Monitor report, focusing on the economic prospects of the GCC nations on Thursday. The meeting provided a platform to discuss regional and global economic developments, alongside recommendations for future growth. The report highlights that GCC economies have remained resilient despite global challenges, largely due to the rapid diversification of non-oil sectors, an expanded government revenue base, and increased investment in infrastructure projects.

According to the report, GCC economic growth reached 3.2% in 2025 and is projected to rise to 4.5% in 2026. Inflation across the region is expected to remain stable at approximately 2.1%. Regarding Oman, the report notes positive fiscal results, with the national economy growing by 3.1% in 2025. This success is attributed to government measures aimed at improving financial performance and spending efficiency. Looking ahead to 2026, Oman’s economy is expected to continue its positive trajectory with a 2.4% growth rate and a stable public debt level of 35% of the Gross Domestic Product.