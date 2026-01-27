Around 50 Omani entrepreneurs representing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are participating in the second edition of the ‘Tumouhi’ training programme, launched by Oman Arab Bank (OAB) with the aim of fostering the growth of SMEs.

The initiative, announced at a press conference, underscores a strategic commitment to supporting SMEs and enhancing the contribution to driving the national economy.

The programme serves as an integrated platform that transcends the traditional framework of banking programmes, offering a comprehensive development path focused on capacity building, empowering individuals and achieving sustainable long-term growth.

Oman is intensifying its support for SMEs through specialised training programmes and initiatives in partnership with all parties, with the aim of raising technical and administrative efficiency, enhancing local added value and sustainable growth.

Sulaiman al Harthy, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated that the programme aims to educate, train and provide SME owners with an opportunity to exchange experiences and contribute to its success.

The initiative aligns closely with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, reflecting the pivotal role of OAB as an active partner in economic development through the integration of financial solutions and non-financial support.

Khaled al Riyami, Head of the SME Department, said: “This year’s programme differs from the previous one by including individual interviews with business owners.

The initiative currently covers five governorates, with a sixth to follow and that companies will be selected based on their sector and capabilities”.

Al Riyami noted that the programme includes a three-month training period followed by a five-month incubation period for SMEs, in collaboration with the Oman Academy for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The initiative will be implemented in several phases throughout 2026, with 50 SMEs participating in each phase. It will begin with a national campaign to collect applications, followed by the selection of companies based on rigorous criteria that ensure geographical and sectoral diversity.

The selected companies will embark on a comprehensive development journey encompassing training, mentorship and incubation, focusing on key areas such as business development, financial management, marketing and governance, in line with market needs and fostering opportunities for sustainable growth.

In addition to providing direct support to participating companies, the initiative focuses on showcasing its impact through ongoing media content and regular coverage highlighting success stories and the development of entrepreneurs.

This approach reflects the belief that true impact is built through long-term commitment and continuous engagement with the entrepreneurial community.

The conclusion of the initiative will include a graduation and awards ceremony at the end of the year, celebrating the achievements of participating companies and laying the groundwork for launching similar future editions.

