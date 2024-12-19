Muscat – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the licensing of the ‘Serb’ platform, a groundbreaking system for registering and managing drone traffic in Oman. This development marks a significant achievement, reflecting the nation’s commitment to aligning technological innovation with youth aspirations while prioritizing safety in air navigation, public welfare, and environmental protection.

Launch Date and Public Access

The ‘Serb’ platform will officially launch and become accessible to the public on the evening of January 28, 2025. This user-friendly system will enable drone enthusiasts to register their devices and obtain the necessary authorisations for recreational drone operations.

Registration and Compliance

The CAA has urged all individuals interested in recreational drone flying to accurately register their information on the platform. Authorized flights will be restricted to safe green zones, designated in coordination with military and security agencies to ensure public safety and security.

Adherence to Regulations

The authority has issued a strong reminder about compliance with the platform’s guidelines and regulations. Violations will result in strict legal action, with no leniency extended after the platform’s launch.

This initiative represents a forward-looking step in managing drone traffic while fostering a safe and responsible environment for drone operations in Oman.

