Muscat: The Public Services Regulation Authority (PSRA) announced nine major future projects and initiatives in energy, renewable energy, water, and sanitation, aligning with Oman's Vision 2040 and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. These projects, unveiled at the PSRA's annual media meeting, are a testament to Oman's dedication to sustainable development. The meeting, sponsored by the Minister of Energy and Minerals and attended by key industry leaders and media professionals, highlighted the PSRA's strategic direction.

Key Projects and Initiatives Drive Oman's Sustainable Energy Transition

PSRA Chairman Dr. Mansour bin Taleb Al Hinai detailed the ten key projects, including maximizing the Wadi Dayqah Dam's potential with a water purification and energy storage facility, exploring geothermal energy feasibility, and utilizing waste for energy and biofuel. The Duqm and Misfah power plant projects will leverage natural gas with hydrogen technology, while community solar energy stations will be established at health and educational facilities. The PSRA will also focus on regulatory frameworks for energy transfer, complete electricity supply competition studies, and support sustainability education through scholarships and technical training initiatives.

Performance and Progress in Regulated Sectors Show Positive Trends

The meeting showcased significant progress in regulated sectors, with renewable energy production increasing to 9% of total energy production in 2024. Compliance with sector rules and operating standards reached 95%, while beneficiary satisfaction rose to 75%. Water flow reliability hit 97%, and transmission network reliability reached 99.9%. The PSRA also outlined a detailed sustainable energy transition plan, with major solar and wind energy projects planned through 2030, aiming for 3,000 MW of solar energy production by that year.

Service Delivery and Local Value Contributions Improve Significantly

The PSRA reported improvements in service delivery, with electricity connection times reduced to two days and water connection times to five days. Treated wastewater percentages reached 98%. Local value contributions from regulated companies surged to OMR 66 million in 2024, up from OMR 35 million in 2023. The electricity and water sectors' contribution to Oman's GDP also increased to 2.5% in 2024.

Investment, Omanization, and Regulatory Frameworks Strengthen Sector Performance

Investments in regulated sectors from 2020 to 2024 totaled OMR 2.837 billion, demonstrating strong sector growth. Licensed companies achieved a 98.5% Omanization rate, reflecting a commitment to national workforce development. The PSRA adopted numerous regulatory frameworks to protect subscriber rights, ensure service reliability, and promote safety. The Authority also clarified service disconnection policies and compensation mechanisms.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Projects Across Sectors

Licensed companies presented operational highlights, including strategic projects in water transmission, desalination, and sewage treatment. The electricity sector saw significant growth in subscribers, peak loads, and infrastructure development. The water and natural gas transmission sectors also reported positive growth indicators. The meeting concluded with a dialogue session, fostering transparency and communication between the PSRA, industry stakeholders, and the media, reinforcing Oman's commitment to sustainable development and efficient public services.

