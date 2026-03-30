Muscat –The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology haslaunched "Oman Maritime Portal," a digital platform aimed atdeveloping and providing over 90 maritime e-services, accelerating procedures,improving the beneficiary experience and reducing paper-based and manualprocesses.

The platform also seeks toachieve integration with government and private entities, deliver secure andreliable digital services, and support decision-maker through dashboards andanalytical reports, while enhancing the capabilities of national personnelthrough training and knowledge transfer.

The portal will be developedacross six phases. In the first phase, 13 key services have been launched,including vessel and marine unit registration, issuance and renewal ofnavigation permits, issuance of registration, mortgage, and discharge ofmortgage certificates, as well as inspection requests. The platform integrateswith a wide range of entities, including the Royal Oman Police, Oman BusinessPlatform, several government ministries and authorities, in addition to theprivate sector.

"Oman Maritime Portal"provides a single electronic window for all maritime and port services,contributing to increased procedural efficiency and facilitating access toservices for beneficiaries. This reflects the Ministry's commitment to digitaltransformation and the delivery of high-quality services.

The platform also offers anintegrated dashboard of indicators for real-time system performance monitoring,displaying request statistics by status, performance indicators, and a list ofthe most recent requests, with filtering and search capabilities. This enhancesoversight, improves monitoring efficiency, and facilitates clearer operationsmanagement.

The portal contributes toenhancing the delivery of maritime and logistics services through digitalchannels, ensuring ease of access and speed of completion, providing a flexibleand integrated user experience, and raising beneficiary satisfaction levels.

The launch of "Oman MaritimePortal" is part of the Ministry approach to elevate the standard ofmaritime and logistics services and strengthen digital transformation in themaritime sector, thereby ensuring the provision of high-quality services thatmeet the aspirations of citizens, companies, and government entities.

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