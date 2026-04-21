Muscat – The Food Safety and Quality Centre (FSQC) has issued a final reminder to importing companies that new mandatory accreditation requirements for certain food products will come into effect on April 22, 2026.

Under the new regulations, bottled drinking water, farmed fish and canned fish products will only be permitted entry into the Omani market if the supplying facilities are officially certified by the relevant authorities in their countries of origin.

The measure applies to all importing companies and institutions operating in Oman and is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the national food safety and quality system and safeguard consumer health.

FSQC noted that the regulations have been implemented in accordance with the Food Safety Law issued under Royal Decree No 84/2008 aimed at enhancing oversight of food import operations.

Importers were granted a six-month grace period from the date of the announcement to regularise their status and ensure compliance with the certification requirements.

The centre urged companies to complete the necessary procedures without delay to avoid disruptions in the import of affected products.

It also emphasised that it will not bear any financial liability arising from any contract concluded with non-compliant food establishments, stressing the importance of verifying suppliers’ certification before concluding import agreements.