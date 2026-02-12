Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) on Wednesday launched the National Programme for Enhancing the Efficiency of the Construction Sector, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening workforce capabilities, improving build quality and promoting professional standards across the industry.

The programme delivers practical, hands-on training through specialised modules designed to address real-world construction challenges. It focuses on developing both technical and administrative competencies, with the goal of raising project management standards and improving final project outcomes.

Shahswar al Balushi, Advisor to the Minister of Commerce for Construction and Engineering Consulting, said the training workshops reflect the ministry’s continued commitment to enhancing sector efficiency and competitiveness. He noted that empowering Omani contractors will help reduce building defects and raise overall quality.

Hussein bin Mashhour al Asfoor, CEO of e-Building, said digital solutions and applied training will play a key role in improving skills, professionalism and sector sustainability.

