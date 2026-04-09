Muscat: Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) received at his office on Wednesday a Libyan delegation headed by Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadiq, Acting Minister of Oil and Gas, and Dr. Suhail Bou Sheikha, Minister of Economy and Trade.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for joint cooperation, as well as the capabilities and promising investment opportunities that align with the priorities of the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Libya. The parties also discussed areas of existing cooperation between the two countries in priority vital sectors, and opportunities to enhance partnership in key investment fields, most notably food security, infrastructure, medical industries, renewable energy, information technology and medical services.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the two countries, whether through government entities, the private sector, or entrepreneurs, thereby opening new horizons for fruitful cooperation in both nations.

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