Oman has officially launched the Greater Muscat Structure Plan, a landmark urban strategy that lays out a bold vision to transform the capital region into one of the Middle East’s most sustainable, connected and competitive metropolitan areas.

Unveiled under the theme “Greater Muscat… A Timeless Spirit, Boundless Vision,” the plan is designed to guide long-term development while preserving the city’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes and Omani identity.

Stretching from Muttrah in the east to Barka in the west, the Greater Muscat urban corridor spans more than 80 km and includes nearly 100 km of coastline across the governorates of Muscat Governorate and South Al Batinah Governorate.

A vision for 2040 and beyond

The structure plan envisions Greater Muscat as a vibrant, integrated metropolis powered by diversified economic growth, high-quality urban living and sustainable global competitiveness.

The project forms part of Oman’s National Urban Development Strategy, approved by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in 2021, and serves as a key component of Oman Vision 2040.

Five strategic pillars of the plan

1. Green Muscat

* Focused on expanding public green spaces and protecting natural assets

* Four priority parks to be developed

* Open space to increase by 9 sq m per person by 2040

* Wadis and beaches to be activated as public recreational areas

* More tree-lined streets and pedestrian-friendly landscapes

2. Connected Muscat

* Aims to create an efficient, multimodal transportation network

* 80% of residents to live within walking distance of public transport

* Public transport use to rise by 20%

* 55-km light rail system planned

* Seven major rail stations

* Expanded cycling and pedestrian infrastructure

3. Productive Muscat

* Designed to strengthen the non-oil economy

* 15 specialized economic clusters

* Muscat’s contribution to the country's nonoil economy to reach 45%

* Productivity targeted to rise by 44% by 2040

* Enhanced investment environment

4. Vibrant Muscat

* Promotes modern, inclusive communities and waterfront living

* 313,000 new housing units

* Nine waterfront destinations to be activated

* Greater use of renewable energy

* Mixed-use neighbourhoods with improved quality of life

5. Resilient and Safe Muscat

* Focuses on climate resilience and infrastructure modernisation

* 90% reduction in carbon emissions

* Carbon neutrality target by 2050

* Flood protection systems

* Expanded utility networks

* Improved water resource management

* Leveraging Nature and Heritage

The plan takes advantage of Muscat’s unique geography, which includes marine and terrestrial protected areas, sections of the Al Hajar Mountains, urban control zones and an extensive network of wadis.

These features will be integrated into future development to create a city that balances urban growth with environmental conservation.

The Greater Muscat Structure Plan marks a major step in Oman’s efforts to build a future-ready capital region that is greener, better connected and economically dynamic.

By combining sustainability, innovation and cultural preservation, the plan aims to position Muscat as a leading regional and international urban centre by 2040.

Broad public participation

The structure plan was shaped through extensive consultation involving more than 6,000 participants, over 90 public and private sector entities, workshops, surveys and high-level consultations.

Part of a national strategy

The project is part of the National Urban Development Strategy, which identifies four major urban centres as engines of growth: Greater Muscat, Greater Salalah, Greater Sohar, and Greater Nizwa.

Key milestones

2021: National Urban Development Strategy approved

2022: Greater Muscat Structure Plan launched

2023: Planning framework approved

March 2025: Received Royal approval

May 2026: Official public launch

-TradeArabia News Service

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