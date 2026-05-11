Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) said more than 8,000 families achieved housing stability between 2020 and 2025, as it reviewed five years of reforms and urban expansion during its sixth media dialogue on Thursday.

The session, held at the Experience and Sales Centre in Sultan Haitham City, outlined progress in implementing the national urban strategy, launching Greater City Structural Plans and advancing future city projects.

Officials highlighted the Greater Muscat Structural Plan and developments including Sultan Haitham City and A’Thuraya City, part of efforts to build integrated urban communities aligned with economic growth and environmental standards.

The ministry said financial allocations for social housing exceeded RO200mn in 2025, benefiting 2,794 families. Housing assistance cases rose from 1,260 in 2020 to 1,782 in 2025.

Between 2021 and 2025, more than 90,000 beneficiaries were alloted land plots or residential units. In 2025 alone, 15,434 families benefited from newly introduced housing options, reflecting a shift towards demand-driven policies.

In the real estate sector, traded value reached RO3.3bn across 2024 and 2025, marking cumulative growth of 37.5% compared with 2020. The compound annual growth rate stood at 6.6%. Gulf real estate investment during 2024–2025 rose by 95.3%, while foreign investment increased by 39.4%.

The ministry linked the growth to regulatory reforms and closer coordination with the private sector, alongside initiatives to enhance market competitiveness.

Digital transformation also featured prominently. Service automation reached 99%, with more than 425,000 digital transactions completed in 2025. Beneficiary satisfaction with digital services stood at 92%.

Officials said local content remains a priority, with small and medium enterprises engaged in projects such as Sorouh developments and Sultan Haitham City. Partnerships with international developers and consultants are also being expanded.

The dialogue addressed the ‘Live Oman’ target, which aims to raise quality of life through integrated urban communities, improved infrastructure and diversified housing options. The programme forms part of broader plans to strengthen Oman’s position as a competitive and sustainable destination for residents and investors.