Muscat – The Oman Real Estate, Design and Construction Exhibition and Conference 2026 saw the launch of Musstir Heights in Jabal Akhdar, one of the largest tourism and real estate investments announced at the event.

The RO300mn project is being developed by Musstir, a real estate subsidiary of MB Holding Group, as part of the RO1.2bn Al Jabal Al Aali master development in Jabal Akhdar.

Spread over 1mn sqm at an altitude of nearly 2,400m above sea level, the project is planned as a mountain destination integrating sustainability, leisure and Omani heritage.

The development will include more than 750 villas, in addition to a spa, retail boulevard, restaurants, cafes and lifestyle facilities aimed at attracting local and international investors.

Dr Mohammed bin Ali Al Barwani, Chairman of the group, said the project marks a key step in developing destinations that combine sustainability with Omani identity.