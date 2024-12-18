On Tuesday, the 5G Innovation Lab was officially launched at Dhofar University’s College of Engineering, under the patronage of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah Al-Ibrahim, Vice Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees. The lab aims to develop innovative methods for education, knowledge transfer, and technical research. Established in collaboration with Ooredoo and ZTE Corporation, a global leader in information technology solutions, the lab is a state-of-the-art facility poised to support the development of future technological leaders.

In his statement, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees remarked:

“The opening of the 5G Innovation Lab at Dhofar University today, in partnership with Ooredoo and ZTE, aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision for 2021-2031. The lab is designed to foster an inspiring and dynamic environment that will fuel creativity and innovation in the technology sector. We hope that, with God's guidance, this lab will become a leading center for innovation and creativity in the fields of communications and technology. The solutions developed here will undoubtedly contribute to shaping decision-making processes and benefit stakeholders in these fields. This initiative reflects the University’s mission to graduate skilled individuals in scientific fields, preparing them to engage in education, research, and training to serve our nation and its people.”

Professor Amer Al-Rawas, Vice Chancellor of Dhofar University, expressed his pride in the opening of the lab, stating:

“We are thrilled to be part of this achievement represented by the 5G Innovation Lab at the College of Engineering. This lab will serve as a pivotal center for education, research, and training, providing students, faculty, and professionals with the opportunity to explore the vast potential of 5G technology and the Internet of Things. This initiative is fully aligned with our commitment at Dhofar University to achieve academic excellence by integrating the latest technologies into our curriculum, enhancing the skills of our graduates, and ensuring they are well-equipped to contribute to the growth and development of our beloved country, in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Bassem Yousef Al-Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo, added:

“The joint ICT innovation lab at Dhofar University is a testament to the strength of collaboration in shaping Oman’s digital future. By combining academic excellence, global expertise, and our leadership in telecommunications, we are creating a center that empowers talent, drives innovation, and supports technological advancement. This initiative underscores our commitment to providing national talent with the skills and resources necessary for success, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

Meng Zhang, Director of Ooredoo Group Business Unit at ZTE, remarked:

“We are proud to collaborate with Ooredoo and Dhofar University in Salalah, Oman, to establish the 5G Innovation Center. This partnership highlights ZTE’s commitment to supporting Oman’s community by driving innovation, promoting continuous learning, and fostering talent in the telecommunications sector at Dhofar University and across Oman.”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

