Muscat – Fifty-five technology startups have been accepted into the second edition of the Nomu Programme, an initiative by Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) aimed at accelerating the growth of promising early-stage companies.

At an introductory meeting held by the ministry on Wednesday, participating startups were briefed on the programme’s services, including workshops, one-on-one consultations, marketing support, and business development opportunities.

Representatives from key partner organisations – including the ‘Madar’ platform and the Capital Market Incentive Programme – gave presentations outlining the tools and resources available to participants.

The event also featured dialogue sessions with startups from the first edition of the programme, offering an opportunity to share experiences and insights. Ministry officials said the initiative is designed to build an ecosystem where startups in the initial and accelerated growth stages can thrive.

“The programme provides participating companies with the necessary knowledge and skills to grow and expand, both locally and regionally,” a ministry official said. Nomu targets startups with a functioning prototype and a proven user base, as well as those that have secured early-stage funding.

