Nizwa – Dakhliyah Governor’s Office will organise a seminar titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Entrepreneurship’ in Nizwa on Wednesday, as part of its efforts to support innovation and empower entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The seminar aims to highlight the growing role of AI in transforming the business landscape and enabling entrepreneurs to benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital economy. It will also focus on how modern technologies can help startups improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and expand their market reach.

The initiative reflects the governorate’s commitment to strengthening the local entrepreneurship ecosystem and supporting young innovators by providing platforms that promote knowledge sharing and practical learning in emerging technologies.

Participants will gain insights into the practical applications of AI in business development, including how smart digital tools can help entrepreneurs enhance customer experience, streamline operations and increase sales. The seminar will also explore strategies for transforming innovative ideas into scalable and sustainable business projects capable of competing in modern markets.

The seminar will be presented by Dr Jaber Al Salmi, founder of the Orki platform, who will share his experiences in developing AI-based solutions designed to support businesses and help organisations grow through the use of intelligent technologies.

Organisers expect the event to contribute to raising awareness of digital transformation and encourage entrepreneurs and SME owners to adopt AI solutions in their ventures.

The seminar is part of wider efforts to promote a culture of innovation and support Oman’s vision of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy driven by technology and entrepreneurship.

Registration is available through the governorate’s official social media platforms.