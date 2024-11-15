The Tender Board awarded contracts for the remaining three parts of the Adam-Thamrait Road dualization project, stretching 400 km from the Wilayat of Haima to the Wilayat of Thamrait.

The tenders were part 3 will be at the cost of RO 70,031,555 and will include the distance between Haima and Maqshin (132.5 km), the fourth part will be between Maqshin and Dawkah (135 km) at the cost of RO118,379,071 and the part 5 will be Dawkah and Thamrait at the cost of RO 69,792,793 (132.7) km.

The project includes box culverts, rest areas, police parking, emergency parking, service streets, and medium drainage pipes.

The time frame for each project is 36 months for each part after signing the contract.

Once completed, all roads will be redesigned by replacing the intersections with U-turns.

This road project is a major one as it is used by a large number of tourists, especially during the Khareef season. The Adam-Haima-Thumrait highway stretches 717.5km, of which 280km between Adam to Haima are dual carriageways.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

