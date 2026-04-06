MUSCAT: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) is advancing its ambition to evolve into a deeper, more dynamic capital market supporting Oman’s economic transformation, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Haitham bin Salim al Salmi.

He said recent initiatives reflect a strategy focused on strengthening the market’s institutional foundations, including improving liquidity, expanding the investor base, enhancing disclosure standards and introducing new segments such as the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), aimed at supporting emerging companies and SMEs.

“Looking ahead, our objective is to build a market that is more accessible, transparent and attractive to regional and global investors. By deepening liquidity, strengthening infrastructure and broadening the pipeline of listings, we aim to position MSX as a key financial platform supporting Oman’s long-term development under Oman Vision 2040”, he said.

Al Salmi made the remarks in an interview published by WFE Focus, the official online magazine of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the London-based trade body representing regulated exchanges and clearing houses worldwide.

In the interview, he underscored the need for capital markets to evolve in a balanced manner to meet the needs of issuers, investors and intermediaries. While issuers seek diversified and efficient access to capital, investors prioritise transparency, liquidity and governance; and market participants require a reliable and efficient trading environment.

To address these priorities, MSX has introduced market makers and liquidity providers — both local and international — to enhance trading continuity and price discovery. The exchange has also stepped up global investor engagement through international roadshows and financial forums, while continuing to strengthen its regulatory and operational framework in line with international standards.

Al Salmi highlighted the bourse’s pivotal role in supporting Oman’s economic diversification, noting that capital markets will be critical as the Sultanate of Oman expands non-oil sectors and deepens private sector participation.

He pointed to significant potential to grow listings, particularly through privatisation programmes and new platforms such as the AIM Market.

He added that rising global investor interest in emerging and frontier markets presents an opportunity for Oman to attract long-term capital, supported by ongoing improvements in regulatory frameworks and macroeconomic stability.

At the same time, he acknowledged that exchanges globally face challenges in sustaining liquidity while expanding listings and product offerings, alongside the need to keep pace with rapid technological change and evolving regulatory standards.

“In response, MSX is strengthening liquidity through market makers, enhancing governance and disclosure standards, investing in infrastructure and expanding international engagement”, he said, adding that the focus remains on building a market ecosystem defined by stability, transparency and efficiency.

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