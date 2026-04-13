Al Hamra – Dakhliyah has invited investors to bid for the construction, development and operations of a fruit farm as part of the Jabal Shams Grand Canyon View project.

The tender announcement stated that the project will cover an area of 9,830sqm and aims to promote agricultural investment while strengthening tourism activities in one of Oman’s most popular mountain destinations.

According to the announcement, the project will be offered to investors for a period of 25 years, while the construction and preparation phase has been set at two years and six months.

The project is expected to enhance agri-tourism in the governorate by integrating fruit cultivation with tourism experiences, allowing visitors to explore local agricultural activities while enjoying the scenic mountain environment.

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to create new investment opportunities and diversify economic activities, particularly in sectors that combine tourism, agriculture and sustainable development.

Interested investors can obtain the tender documents through the Tatweer platform.

The Jabal Shams Grand Canyon View project is part of broader efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and accommodate growing visitor numbers to the mountain destination.

Planned attractions include a recreational area, glass walkway, tourist resort, zipline and hiking trail. Geological exhibitions, a rock garden and an adventure centre are also part of the development.

Additional features include a coffee farm, fruit orchards, a summer camp and a seasonal activities garden. A 500-seat theatre, kiosks selling seasonal produce and an information centre will provide cultural experiences for visitors.

Situated at an altitude of around 3,000m and covering an area of 148,000sqm, the development aims to attract adventure seekers and families alike. Geological exhibits will highlight Oman’s diverse landscapes, while a children’s recreation area will offer games and creative workshops.

A 200m zipline and a 97m glass walkway – among the project’s key attractions – will provide panoramic views of the canyon.

A public square with 12 kiosks will showcase Omani culture, offering fresh fruits, vegetables, traditional sweets and souvenirs.