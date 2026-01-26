Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) on Sunday officially launched its new SME growth initiative, Tumouhi 2026, during a press conference, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s long-term commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the sultanate.

Senior bank officials explained that the Tumouhi initiative is positioned as a national growth platform that goes beyond conventional banking support, offering SMEs a structured development journey focused on capability building, sustainability and long-term impact.

The programme will be rolled out in multiple phases throughout 2026, beginning with a nationwide application and selection campaign to ensure geographic and sectoral diversity. Selected SMEs will then embark on a structured journey that includes training, mentorship and incubation, covering key business areas such as finance, business development, marketing and governance. This approach is designed to address real operational challenges while supporting sustainable growth.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 objectives, the initiative reflects Oman Arab Bank’s strategic role as a partner in national economic development.

By combining financial solutions with non-financial support, the programme aims to strengthen SME resilience, enhance competitiveness and contribute meaningfully to private sector growth. The launch event brought together key stakeholders from across the business and institutional ecosystem, reinforcing the collaborative nature of the initiative.

Beyond direct SME engagement, the initiative places strong emphasis on visibility and impact storytelling. Through ongoing content, media engagement and progress updates, Oman Arab Bank aims to highlight the tangible outcomes of the programme and the journeys of participating businesses. This sustained visibility underscores the bank’s belief that meaningful impact is built over time rather than through one-off interventions.

The Tumouhi 2026 initiative will conclude with a graduation and awards phase later in the year, celebrating SME achievements and laying the foundation for future editions beyond 2026. With this launch, Oman Arab Bank reinforces its position as a long-term SME partner, committed to enabling growth, fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of Omani businesses through a platform designed for lasting value.

