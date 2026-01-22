Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has taken a significant step in environmental conservation and scientific tourism by unveiling a development plan for the Al Hajar al Gharbi Starlight Reserve in Dakhliyah, the first protected site in the Arabian Peninsula dedicated to observing stars and astronomical phenomena.

Located in the Al Hajar mountain range, the reserve spans parts of Dakhliyah, Dhahirah and South Batinah. Rising between 1,300ft and 3,000ft above sea level, it is the highest nature reserve in the eastern Arabian Peninsula, offering rare natural conditions for scientific observation.

The authority plans to develop the site into a regional and international centre for astronomy and ecotourism. The programme includes construction of a modern observatory equipped with advanced telescopes and research facilities, alongside a visitor centre with interactive exhibits, scientific workshops and accommodation for researchers and visitors.

The reserve has already attracted professional and amateur astronomers. It hosts astronomy camps, workshops, night-sky observation sessions and astrophotography programmes. Visitors and students from across Oman and several Arab countries travel to the site to experience stargazing in a mountainous environment under dark skies.

According to Busaidi, in cooperation with Oman Society of Astronomy and Space, EA organises regular events that include planetary observations, photography sessions and educational workshops for children and adults, linking astronomy with environmental awareness.

“This initiative aims to position Al Hajar al Gharbi as a global destination for astronomy, while supporting conservation and sustainable tourism in the sultanate,” he added.

