Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has officially laid the foundation stone and commenced construction works for Wadi Zaha, marking the transition from vision to on-ground execution for the company’s first development in the Sultanate of Oman. The project has achieved 101% of its 2025 sales target, reflecting strong market confidence, with total investments reaching OMR 115 million.

The official groundbreaking ceremony was held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, and attended by Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, alongside senior officials, investors, and business leaders.

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Ahmed Sabbour stated:

“Commencing construction at Wadi Zaha represents a key milestone and a clear message of our commitment to the Omani market. At Al Ahly Sabbour, we move forward through disciplined execution, clear timelines, and developments built to last.”



Construction works for Phase One, comprising villas and townhouses, have commenced in partnership with Delta Contracting as the project’s executive contractor, building on a long-standing successful partnership across multiple landmark developments in Egypt and supported by Delta’s proven regional expertise in the Gulf, reflecting a shared vision for quality, efficiency, and disciplined execution.



Strategically located within Sultan Haitham City, Wadi Zaha forms part of Al Ahly Sabbour’s long-term expansion strategy in Oman, aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Backed by over 30 years of development experience and a portfolio of more than 65 delivered projects, the company aims to deliver integrated, future-ready communities that add lasting value to the urban landscape.

Beyond residential living, Wadi Zaha offers foreign investors the opportunity to apply for residency in the Sultanate of Oman, subject to the payment of at least 30% of the unit value, in accordance with applicable regulations - positioning the project as both a lifestyle destination and a compelling long-term investment opportunity.



Wadi Zaha represents the first of three integrated developments: ( Wadi Zaha, Wadi Safa , Wadi Tala), planned by Al Ahly Sabbour within Sultan Haitham City, marking the beginning of a broader, long-term investment vision in the Sultanate of Oman. The commencement of construction underscores the company’s commitment to delivering on announced plans, not as a one-off project, but as part of a sustained development strategy aimed at contributing to the city’s growth, enhancing quality of life, and building future-ready communities aligned with Oman’s long-term urban ambitions.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).