IBRI - The Sultanate of Oman has moved to the forefront of regional grid innovation with the launch of a 15 MW flexible load centre in Ibri, marking a decisive shift towards demand-side solutions in electricity management.

The Grid Balancing Optimisation Pilot Project Using Large Flexible Loads (LFL), inaugurated in Dreez, Ibri under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, represents the first deployment of controllable demand-side assets by a grid operator in the region.

Senior officials and dignitaries attended the launch, including Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Oman; Tahir bin Mabkhout al Junaibi, Governor of Al Dhahirah; and Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and Head of the Basic Services Sector, underscoring its strategic relevance.

Developed jointly by DEMA Energy and MARA, the 15 MW pilot introduces a new operational model in which electricity demand is actively managed in real time. Rather than relying solely on generation capacity to maintain balance, the system enables grid operators to treat large-scale demand as a dispatchable resource — enhancing flexibility, responsiveness and overall system stability.

This approach is increasingly critical as Oman expands its renewable energy portfolio, where intermittency can place added pressure on grid operations. By unlocking demand-side flexibility, the project provides an additional layer of control that conventional infrastructure alone cannot deliver.

With an investment exceeding RO 8 million, the initiative also reflects a strong local economic contribution. It has achieved 43 per cent in-country value and full Omanisation, creating 14 specialised jobs for Omani professionals while building capabilities in advanced energy technologies.

Implementation was supported by local partner Al Ghalbi Group, enabling effective navigation of the domestic market and alignment with regulatory frameworks.

Project stakeholders view the development as a foundation for wider regional adoption. Faris Abdullah Aljehani, Founder and CEO of DEMA Energy, said the initiative translates years of work into a practical solution for grid operators, while Fred Thiel, CEO and Chairman of MARA, highlighted its potential to scale across the Middle East as digital energy systems and grid stability become increasingly interconnected.

From a national standpoint, the project aligns with Oman Vision 2040, particularly in advancing energy diversification and technological innovation. Nasser bin Salim al Shuaili, General Manager of DEMA Energy in Oman, noted that Ibri’s role as the launch site reflects the growing importance of Al Dhahirah as a hub linking natural resources with digital infrastructure.

As the energy transition gathers pace, the Ibri pilot signals a broader structural shift — one where managing demand becomes integral to maintaining a resilient, efficient and future-ready power system.

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