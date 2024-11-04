Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with private sector companies on Sunday to support and sustain small and medium enterprises.

On the occasion, Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, informed that the agreements will enable entrepreneurs to benefit from training programmes and inclusion in purchasing systems. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between private sector companies and SMEs to bolster entrepreneurship in Oman.

Zakaria bin Abdullah al Saadi, CEO of the chamber, described partnership between the private sector and SMEs as pivotal for the long-term growth and continuity of the latter. He added that the agreements align with OCCI’s goals of supporting economic diversification and providing innovative solutions that enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of SMEs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Amer al Musalhi, Chairman of OCCI’s SME Committee, pointed out that these agreements reflect the chamber’s commitment to enabling small businesses access local and international markets and share expertise.

